Commissioner Nikki Fried Appoints Roxey Nelson to Florida Commission on the Status of Women

Press Release

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, an independently-elected member of the Florida Cabinet, announced her appointment of Roxey C. Nelson of St. Petersburg, Florida to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. Nelson serves as Vice President of Politics and Strategic Campaigns for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, a labor union representing more than 25,000 healthcare workers across Florida.

A native of St. Andrews, Grenada, Nelson is a veteran community organizer and facilitator of organizational change and development. At 1199SEIU, she leads long-term culture change projects, builds and sustains large scale trans-organizational coalition partnerships, and oversees labor and community organizing. Nelson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government from Rutgers University, and a Master’s degree in Organization Development from Pepperdine University.

Created by Section 14.24, Florida Statutes, the Commission’s duty is to study the changing and developing roles of women in American society. This includes the socioeconomic factors influencing the status of women, the development of women’s individual potential, the encouragement of women to utilize their capabilities and assume leadership roles, the coordination of women’s organizations interested in the wellbeing of women and girls, and the recognition of contributions made by women to our communities, state, and nation.

“We are all made wiser, stronger, and more whole when our institutions represent the diversity of experience and thought in our great state,” said Commissioner Fried. “I am pleased to appoint Roxey Nelson to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women, and I look forward to her service and advocacy on behalf of Florida’s women and girls.”

“As a daughter, niece, aunt, and proud Black immigrant woman, I believe that true leadership comes through empowering those we serve, including the communities of women joining me on this new journey,” said Roxey Nelson. “I thank Commissioner Fried for her appointment and her leadership on behalf of women in Florida. Together with my fellow Commission members, we will advance progress and opportunities for all of Florida’s women to achieve their potential.”

Originally established in 1964 by Governor Farris Bryant, and reestablished by Governors Reubin Askew and Bob Graham, the Commission was statutorily created in 1991 by Governor Lawton Chiles and lawmakers including Senator Carrie Meek and Representative Elaine Gordon. Nelson joins 21 other Commissioners on the nonpartisan Commission, which also inducts women of distinction into the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame.

Nelson will serve a term to expire on December 31, 2021.